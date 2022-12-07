The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed the date, time and venue Nigerians will start getting their Permanent voter's card (PVC).

This was disclosed in a video the commission shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the video, Nigerians can also collect their PVCs on Saturdays and Sundays

INEC disclosed that the collection of the PVC will commence on Monday, December 12, 2022 and end on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The electoral umpire also noted that the collection of PVC will be between 9am in the morning and ended at 3pm in the afternoon.

INEC said all those who are yet to collect their PVCs, requested for transfer of registration, and those who applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs should visit INEC local government offices they intend to vote and collect their PVC.

The commission added that the PVC collection will still be extended further for those unable to get theirs at the local government from Friday, January 5, to Sunday, January 15.

The exercise will afterwards be reverted to the local government offices of the electoral empire till January 22, when it will be closing finally.

