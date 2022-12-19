For INEC, there is no going back on the date set for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, no matter the hindrance

INEC's commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, told Nigerians on Sunday, December 18, that the commission will not postpone the polls

Okoye, quoting INEC's national chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance in response to a claim that the commission will shift the polls over logistics issues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to claims that it will have to postpone the 2023 general elections due to logistics challenges.

During an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, December 18, INEC's commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, noted that the electoral umpire will not postpone the elections for any reason.

INEC says there is no going back on the 2023 general elections

Source: Original

Okoye said the commission's national chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that unlike what happened in 2019, the forthcoming elections will not be shifted, Leadership reports.

The commissioner noted that apart from the resolve to conduct free and credible polls, INEC has all it needs ahead of 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Okoye stated:

“We are committed to the conduct of free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections and we are working assiduously to make sure we give Nigerians the best election ever. And that is our commitment to the people of Nigeria and we are not going to fail.

“The chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, has promised the people of this country that under his watch no election will be postponed or rescheduled on account of logistics or logistics challenges and we are committed to that."

As to whether the president was correct when he said that his administration has given INEC all it needs for the 2023 polls, Okoye responded:

“We have not complained to the National Assembly that we are not prepared.”

2023 general election in danger, INEC raises alarm

In a development that shook Nigerians, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared that the forthcoming general election in 2023 is in danger.

According to the electoral umpire, the conduct of the 2023 elections may be affected if the attacks on its offices continue.

This was disclosed by Mahmood Yakubu, INEC's chairman, when he appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee investigating attacks on the facilities of the commission.

Source: Legit.ng