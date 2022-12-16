The nation's electoral umpire is not happy with the continuous attacks on its facilities in top Nigerian states

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu who expressed worry over the development maintained that the attacks must stop

While counting its loss, INEC noted that it is very important for the commission to relocate its offices in vulnerable areas ahead of the 2023 elections

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, has stated that the commission will recover from attacks on its facilities and conduct the 2023 elections.

Yakubu, who made the remark on Friday, December 16, while making a submission before the House Ad-hoc committee investigating the attacks on the Commission’s facilities, however, cautioned that the attacks must stop.

INEC counts its losses

He said the commission had witnessed 50 incidences in 15 states since 2019, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, there were eight attacks in 2019, 22 in 2020 and 12 in 2021 while eight had been recorded in 2022.

The INEC chairman stated that Imo State topped the list with 11 incidences followed by Osun with seven, five cases in Enugu and Akwa Ibom, while Abia and Cross Rivers also had four incidences each.

Recent attacks in top states

He further informed that two incidences were recorded in Anambra and Taraba states and one each in Bayelsa, Ondo, Lagos, Borno, Kaduna and Ogun states.

Yakubu informed the committee that while the commission is working to replace damaged or lost items as a result of the attacks, it cannot be doing that forever to conduct elections.

In his opening remark, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila represented by Leke Abejide said the investigation was precipitated by a motion brought before the House on the ‘Need To Condemn The Attacks On Offices and Facilities OF The Independent National Electoral Commission’.

He said,

“The House had noted the frequent systemic attacks on personnel, offices and facilities of INEC, which are presumably, targeted at crippling the commission and scuttling the 2023 general elections.”

