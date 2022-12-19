The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that deliberations are ongoing with the federal government over salary payment

The union is agitating for the payment of its eight-month salaries that were withheld by the federal government

According to the ASUU, there might possibly file a legal suit against the federal government if negotiations stalls

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on course for a legal battle with the federal government over its refusal to pay full salaries to its members.

However, in a recent interview, the union’s president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said he is not pleased with the slow dispensation of justice in Nigerian courts while labelling going to court as a waste of time.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it will not rule out a legal battle with the federal government. Photo: ASUU

Source: UGC

Prof Osodeke said:

“When we get there, we will let you know, but legal issue in Nigeria is time-wasting. The next 10 years, you will be there, 20 years. So, when we get there we will let you know.”

Meanwhile, some union members say the possibility of filing litigation against the federal government cannot be ruled out as they expressed their displeasure over the non-work-no-pay policy.

Reacting to this development, the zonal coordinator of the union in Abuja, Dr Salahu Lawal, says the federal government has no choice but to pay its members’ unpaid salaries for the eight months the union was on strike, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

“For now we are still dialoguing with the Federal Government to let them see the reasons why they must pay that money. They claimed that we cannot be paid for the work not done, but they have forgotten that in academic activities, there is no break.

“Wherever you stopped during the strike when you resume, you take off from that place because you cannot jump to another level. So, the work we left undone has to be done and because of that we deserve to be paid. There’s nothing they can do, government has to pay that money.”

Source: Legit.ng