NYSC members have been warned against getting involved in election rigging during the 2023 general election

The warning was issued by the acting director-general of the NYSC, Christy Uba, during a visit to Gombe state

She said that any corps member involved in any form of electoral offence would face the wrath of the law

A strong message has been sent to corps members who will be participating in the forthcoming general elections.

NYSC specifically warned serving corps members against partaking in any form of electoral malpractices in the elections, Daily Trust reports.

The warning was issued by the acting director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christy Uba.

NYSC members participating in 2023 general election have been warned against malpractice. Photo credit: Kehinde Kolade

Source: Twitter

She said that any corps member that involved in any form of electoral offence would face the wrath of the law as stipulated in the 2022 Electoral Act.

Going further, she noted that it is not compulsory to participate in the elections, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

She said:

“If you must participate in the electoral process, you are encouraged to remain neutral and apolitical. Do not involve yourself in politics; you are corps members and you have a duty to your country; you have to be careful.

“If you fall foul of the law, you will be treated as any other Nigerian. There is no cover for corps members; when you carry a ballot box for anybody; you will go straight to prison.”

