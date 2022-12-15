The APC campaign train has just been relieved following a huge donation by a prominent senator in Niger East

This is as Senator Sani Musa donated about 100 vehicles and an ICT centre to aid the Tinubu presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 polls

The federal lawmaker described the move as a gesture to further propel victory for APC while noting all hands are on deck to mobilise more support for Jagaban in the north

Nigeria's main ruling party has just been greeted with a major boost for its campaign, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East) donated 100 vehicles and an ICT centre to support the Tinubu presidential campaign.

The presidential campaign of Bola Tinubu has just received a major donation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The senator gave a reason for the donation

Inaugurating the centre and the vehicles, Tinubu said:

”I inaugurate these vehicles and the ICT office for the well being of Nigerians and for the good health of the people of Niger during and after our presidential campaign.”

Musa told the APC presidential candidate that all hands are on deck to mobilize eligible voters to massively vote all the party candidates in the forthcoming general election, The Nation reported.

He described his gesture as a modest contribution towards the victory of APC.

Loyal party members get rewarded

The senator also announced a donation of tricycles to loyal party members.

Tinubu was accompanied to the event by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Atiku Bagudu of kebbi.

State and federal lawmakers also witnessed the unveiling.

