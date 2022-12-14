Nigeria's main ruling party, the All Progressives Congress and its campaign team took the movement to Niger state

At the Niger state APC presidential rally, Tinubu made fresh promises to the people and Nigerians as he was welcomed by a large crowd

Meanwhile, Tinubu and his running mate on Monday arrived in Kaduna for the North West presidential campaign rally and flag-off of gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Reps and state Assembly campaign

A mammoth crowd of supporters converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna venue of the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign rally in Niger State on Wednesday, December 14, to receive the party's Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday, and sent to Legit.ng, the electrifying crowd was too ecstatic to see Asiwaju Tinubu shortly after he was in Minna when he attended the Town Hall meeting with farmers and agro-commodity traders.

The mammoth crowd welcomes Tinubu

The shout of "Asiwaju, you don win, you don win, don't say anything" rented the air.

An obviously elated and overwhelmed Tinubu seeing the level of support and goodwill from the people thanked them profusely for their love and readiness to vote for him.

Tinubu expressed joy

Tinubu who had come with a prepared speech had to abandon the speech to just express his gratitude to the people.

The rally was attended by Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima and several governors of the party including Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) who is also the Director-General of the campaign.

Other APC chieftains at the rally

Also at the rally were former governors, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Abdulaziz Yari and the party's governorship candidate in Niger State, Muhammed Umar Bago.

Shortly after the rally, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party's National Chairman, joined the campaign entourage.

Before heading back to Abuja, the APC presidential candidate paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, and inaugurated two campaign offices donated by Senator Sani Musa Mohammed and Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

Tinubu made fresh promises

In the prepared speech that he couldn't read, Tinubu promised to ensure that Niger State and indeed all states in Nigeria will reap the benefits of the available resources they have.

Specifically for Niger State, he pledged routine dredging of River Niger and full development of Baro Port.

The APC presidential flagbearer said Niger is blessed with resources which the state can benefit from for economic advancement.

“Your State has ample resources and large potential. Not only does Niger cover the largest land mass of any State in Nigeria, but it also serves as the home to three hydroelectric power plants that symbolically light the way forward to hope renewed.

“By God’s grace, I shall be elected. If so, my administration will further empower Niger State so that you reap the full benefits of its bounteous resources. We appreciate your vital role as the state that powers the nation. The nation will show its gratefulness by investing in your future. The power state will become the More Powerful State,” Tinubu said.

He underscored his economic plan which include building roads for easy movement of agricultural products and creating better opportunities for the farmers.

The speech says further,

“Our economic plan will make strategic investments in industry and infrastructure, giving our talented people the chance to make a good living while producing valuable goods that will improve the quality of life for those who buy them. Federal roads such as the Minna – Bida road, Lambata – Bida road, Suleja – Minna road, Birnin Gwari – Jebba road, and Minna – Kotangora road will be improved such that that they become better avenues of travel and commerce for wellbeing and prosperity of all of us. My Action Plan calls for a modern railway network such that you shall be able to move the things you make and produce to markets throughout Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

“We must continue to plant and grow the seed of food security by pressing forward with the expansion of our agricultural sector. We will return farming to its glorious past by giving it an even better future. We shall ensure that farmers realize the full value of their produce. Commodity Exchange boards will set minimum prices for strategic agricultural produce, ensure our farmers do not toil in vain but earn a decent income for their toil.”

Tinubu also promised to address the problem of irrigation in the state, developing water management/ catchment systems and irrigation that tame the cycle of flood and drought.

Just like he promised in other northern states, the former Lagos State governor also promised to address the security challenges the state is faced with.

