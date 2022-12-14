APC presidential campaign spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the rumour that Tinubu was rushed off stage at the rally in Minna due to health concerns was not true

Onanuga said the APC presidential candidate had to leave the rally early because he had other important programmes to attend

It was gathered that the former Lagos state governor inaugurated his campaign office in Minna after leaving the rally

Minna, Niger state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the rumours that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was rushed off the stage at his rally in Minna, Niger state, due to health concerns.

Bayo Onanuga, the director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this in a statement shared on Tinubu/Shettima's official campaign website.

Minna APC presidential rally: Why Tinubu left early

Onanuga said Tinubu left the rally early on Wednesday, December 14, to attend to other programmes of the day.

According to the campaign spokesman, the crowd that turned up to welcome Tinubu at the rally was so massive that the former governor of Lagos state had to address them briefly.

The statement read in part:

“The crowd was so huge that Tinubu spoke briefly to appreciate the supporters and identified the party candidates seeking elective positions.

“Contrary to the rumours that he was rushed off stage because of health concerns, Tinubu cut it short to attend to other programmes of the day.

“He commended the party supporters for coming out en masse to witness the flag off of the presidential campaign.”

Where Tinubu went after leaving the rally early, Onanuga reveals

According to the statement, Tinubu inaugurated his campaign office in Minna after leaving the rally.

Legit.ng gathered that the office was donated by the Blueprint Newspaper Publisher and Chairman, Strategic Communications of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

Tinubu also visited the Emir of Minna and was later hosted in a luncheon organised by the Governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello.

