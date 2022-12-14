The year 2022 sure came with its own highs and lows but Nigerians are looking forward to a new beginning in the coming elections

Top political events made the rounds in Nigeria's polity and definitely informed conversations around the 'New Nigeria, going forward

However, Legit.ng highlighted the key events which made headlines in Nigeria's political space as we prepare for the general elections in 2023

The year 2022 greeted Nigerians with notable events in the nation's polity.

Some of them were memorable and others gathered momentum and shaped a new movement in the polity.

Interestingly, these events shaped the discourse around the desired change Nigerians are yearning for and in turn, birthed a new move for the actualisation of a great Nigeria.

one of the highlights of the year 2022 in the political space was the primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). These two events however led to other major events in the polity.

Without further ado, Legit. ng takes a dive into the events that rocked our timeline this year 2022;

1. The emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as APC's new chairman

Senator Abdullahi Adamu takes over from the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s new chairman.

This particular event greeted Nigerians with mixed reactions from opposition parties and political analysts who were against the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, serving as the interim chairman of the party.

After weeks of a long battle and debate in the polity, Adamu took over from Buni at the party's convention and all issues were laid to rest.

2. APC presidential nomination forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form shaped political discourse considering the harsh economic realities Nigeria was faced with.

The ruling party's presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million stirred massive reactions in the polity yet, the contenders purchased the forms to contest for the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency.

3. APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary

After weeks of political intrigues and horse-trading, the presidential primaries of Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressives Congress were held on Saturday, June 9th.

It was an eventful one that was characterised by top contenders who brought in their A-game.

The highlight of the APC primaries was when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the Party's flagbearer after contesting keenly with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

This particular event rocked the news media in a long time as it generated massive reactions over Osinbajo's loss in the primaries despite his closeness with the President, Muhammadu Buhari whom many thought would hand over the baton in 2023.

Buhari congratulated Tinubu, watch the video below;

4. PDP primaries

The opposition Peoples Democratic Parties (PDP) primaries was another event that has not left the lips of most Nigerians in the polity. This is because the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party's flagbearer and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate has led to its internal crisis.

5. Peter Obi dumped PDP, joined Labour Party

Another notable event that made headlines this year, is the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who emerged as the Labour Party flagbearer.

After he failed to clinch the party's ticket, Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party and Joined the Labour Party, a new party at that time.

This however led to a new movement making waves in the political space at the moment, The ObiDatti Movement, mainly backed by most Nigerians, especially the youths, who are desirous of a New Nation and wants to have a changed narrative in Nigeria's governance.

6. Rabiu Kwankwaso formed a new party

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, forming a new party was another major highlight of 2022 political intrigues.

Kwankwaso formed the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP) and is the party's flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

Another highlight of this development is that Kwankwaso picked Lagos cleric Archbishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate.

7. Ekiti election 2022

The election in Ekiti state, did not really surprise many because it was a case of handing over power to the successor and a case of the state's ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) retaining power.

This is Biodun Oyebanji, Kayode Fayemi preferred successor and APC governorship candidate who defeated Segun Oni of the SDP to clinch the party's seat of power in the state, the office of the governor of Ekiti state.

8. Osun Election 2022

The Osun state governorship election was another major political highlight of 2022.

The emergence of Senator Adeleke Ademola, Davido's uncle as the new governor of the state, was lauded in the polity.

The residents expressed joy as Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of the state.

Their major high point was that Imole ti de, that is light has finally come into the state of Osun state as the PDP candidate took over power from Oyetola, APC candidate and incumbent governor.

9. Wike and Atiku's brouhaha (PDP crisis)

The emergence of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, led to internal wrangling in the party.

In fact, Governor Nyesom Wike who wanted the seat of the PDP chairmanship zone to the south and also contested keenly with Atiku but lost and wanted the party's Vice President ticket has openly declared war against Atiku in the forthcoming polls.

Wike who was not pleased with the outcome of the PDP primaries has maintained he won't vote and support Atiku in next year's election after much plea and major stakeholders of the PDP.

10. PDP G-5 Governors formation

The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the 'Integrity Group' was formed from the continuous wailing and disapproval of the activities of the leadership of the PDP.

The group which was headed by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to do things differently on their own but yet maintained they won't dump the PDP rather they won't support the continuous stay of the party's national chairman, a former Nigerian Senator, Iyorchia Ayu.

They, however, alegged Ayu is corrupt and biased in his leadership of the party and therefore should resign. A move that has not yielded any result in the party as some of the major stakeholders seems to have moved on from the Wike, Atiku's rift.

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, Nigerians are however seeking for a better nation and therefore demand a change in the leadership structure of governance.

Source: Legit.ng