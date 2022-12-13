The internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP has eaten the party very deeply and it is evident in their latest outing

This is as the People’s Democratic Party experienced a low turn in its presidential campaign held at the Rwang Pam township stadium

Interestingly, last month, Bola Tinubu flagged off his campaign at the same stadium and it was filled to the brim

A report by The Nation has it that there is a poor turnout at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign holding at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Many of the stands at the rally are scanty and half empty as of 1pm for the rally slated for 10: 00am.

Ahead of the PDP presidential campaign rally in Jos today, Atiku and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, HRM Jacob Gyang Buba, at his palace. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

What is really going on?

Though the stage was set early enough, many supporters and residents stayed away.

However, party loyalists were seen at the stadium awaiting the arrival of the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The Nation reported that the few people that attended began to occupy the venue from 11: 00am.

The PDP campaign versus the APC campaign

It was gathered that major hotels and guests houses in Jos were fully occupied.

As of 1:00 pm, the 45,000-capacity stadium was yet to be filled.

The volume of attendants at the stadium was not much compared to what happened at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign kick-off.

As of the time of sending this report, Atiku and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa were yet to arrive the stadium.

Video emerges

A video of the rally was shared on the Facebook page of the party;

Watch below

