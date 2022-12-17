A person who is chosen to speak officially for a political party, especially during campaign season, is not a pushover

It takes a lot of guts to speak for a party in Nigeria, especially in an election year, and specifically, the 2023 polls

Those who currently have the job are doing well in all ramifications, but some have been outstanding

FCT, Abuja - 2022 was a year of fireworks for Nigeria's political community, primarily as the country draws close to the 2023 general elections.

One prominent feature in the polity this outgoing year is the vocal nature of the campaign spokespersons for the various political parties.

Aniagwu has distinguished himself as a commissioner in Delta, and now a campaign spokesman for the PDP campaign team at the national level. Photo credit: Delta state government

These spokespersons have become household names due to their active media engagements projecting their various parties and principals.

They include:

1. Festus Keyamo

Perhaps the most popular of them all by virtue of his days of activism before he ventured into the murky waters of politics. The Delta-born politician has consistently spoken for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council and has ruffled many feathers while at it.

2. Kenneth Okonkwo

Many say he is the perfect match for the twin mega political parties - All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party. Okonkwo is an accomplished lawyer and Nollywood legend who has redefined how to implement a successful communication strategy for a political campaign.

3. Daniel Bwala

The former APC chieftain is now a thorn in the flesh of his former party, having moved to the PDP. His speaking and writing prowess was noticed by the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubakar, who quickly drafted him to his campaign team as one of the spokespersons.

4. Dino Melaye

Who would have thought the Kogi-born politician would make a good spokesman? Senator Melaye has been very much in our faces since he was appointed one of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa campaign team. Apart from using official channels, he is also good at using his own private social media channels to carry out his job effectively.

5. Ima Niboro

He is the only sub-national spokesman on the list. His experience at the national level as a former spokesman to a vice president and former managing director of the New Agency of Nigeria has made him well-prepared for his job as the communications manager of the Omo-Agege/Osanebi campaign team in Delta.

6. Charles Aniagwu

A late entrant into the Atiku/Okowa campaign team, Aniagwu has already made his presence felt by engaging the media more than a dozen times since his appointment. His eloquence and grasp of the issues make him a journalist delight. His experience as a renowned broadcast journalist also comes to bear in his engagements.

7. Bayo Onanuga

An immensely experienced journalist with an intimidating CV. Onanuga is no small fry when it comes to communications management. Whether he is handling his current position well is another topic, but one can't take away the experience he has garnered over the years as a media expert.

8. Ndi Kato

She is a newbie on this turf, but she has done well for herself. A shining star in the civil society space, Ndi was drafted into the campaign team of the Labour Party, and she has been able to reel out the plans of the party to Nigerians passively and effectively. She has also used her Twitter page well to the party's advantage.

9. Dele Alake

If you have Alake on your team, you can go to bed knowing he is a guru in public relations. The former Lagos state commissioner of information and strategy is an enigma in media management. His experience is evident, and he made a difference immediately after he was drafted into the APC campaign team.

10. Yunusa Tanko

With a rich background in social activism, when Dr Tanko speaks, you know he is a well-rounded public communications expert. The former chairman of the National Conscience Party is the chief spokesperson of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council.

11. Phrank Shaibu

The APC will be upset that he is still a spokesperson for Atiku and by extension, the PDP presidential campaign council. If the term 'fire-for-fire' must be ascribed to a person, it should go to Shaibu. Attack his principal and you will be subjected to his venom. His boldness is second to none.

Source: Legit.ng