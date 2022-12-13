The race to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election had hit a new dimension

FCT, Abuja - The African Action Alliance (AAC), and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) have agreed to join forces ahead of the 2023 general election.

This strategic move was announced on Monday, December 12 in Abuja by the presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Speaking on the decision of the merger, Sowore said it was an easy decision to make as both political parties shared the same ideological views and perspectives that will help foster developmental change for Nigerians.

He stated that the essence of the alliance is to displace and annihilate the political ills that the country and its people suffer.

Sowore said:

“We formed this alliance for one purpose: to overthrow and take down the evil system of operations in Nigeria that is fast sinking the ship of Nigeria. Both parties, AAC and PRP, have several similarities beginning from the formation to the founding fathers."

As reported by Punch, Sowore described the PRP as a political party built on the foundation of radicalism, a trait he confirmed they both share.

He stated that the supporters of the PRP gathered to witness the historic moment were the true members and not factional according to contrary views.

The pragmatic Sowore further made the announcement public on his social media handle while describing the merger as a historic alliance.

He said:

"A historic day in Nigeria, @aacparty and authentic People’s Redemption Party (PRP) commence alliance in Abuja. Alliance for total liberation of Nigeria."

In his remark, Abdulmajid Dauda, the factional chairman of the party said the presidential candidate of the party (Kola Abiola) will soon meet his doom despite INEC's recognition of his candidacy.

Dauda said:

“We are in court regarding the authentic leadership of the party. And I can assure you that the court will rule in our favour.”

