The social investment programmes of the administration of President Buhari has been faulted by Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming general elections claimed the FG is using it for political purposes

However, the former vice president has revealed that he will not scrap the empowerment programme but will institutionalise it

Atiku Abubakar has criticised some of the social investment programmes of the administration of President Buhari.

According to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), TraderMoni and MarketMoni are being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s administration for political gains.

Atiku faults the programme at The People’s Townhall, a live event of Channels Television in Abuja.

“I think the defect in the system is not incorporating the system into an institutionalised process because what I understood TraderMoni and Market (Moni) with either the vice president going around distributing money or the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs going round and distributing money.

“Why not create institutions that can actually attend to every sector of the economy as far as this MarketMoni or TraderMoni is concerned? As we said, we are going to vote N10bn to boost small and medium enterprises.

“We have a number of institutions where such funding can be channelled so that it is institutionalised, instead of personalising it and also using it for political purposes because currently, MarketMoni and TraderMoni have become political tools to promote political interests of a particular political party."

However, Atiku also promised not to scrap the programmb if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

