The people of the southeast region are set to gain once Bola Tinubu is elected president in 2023, a former Senate president has said

Ken Nnamani said he is not supporting Tinubu because of a ministerial position as widely claimed in several quarters

According to Nnamani, he has nothing to gain as he has outgrown ministerial positions as a politicians

The former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has debunked a claim that he is supporting the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, with the hope of securing a ministerial appointment should he be elected president in 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state and local government area coordinators of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Enugu at the weekend, Nnamani said he does not hope to gain anything from supporting Tinubu.

Nnamani has assured Nigerians that he is not looking for a ministerial position from Bola Tinubu.

Nnamani added that his only aim in supporting the former Lagos state governor is to benefit the Igbo people and the southeast region of the country as a whole.

He also noted that the Igbo people will make good use of their support for Tinubu to build bridges across Nigeria from 2023.

Tinubu's emergence beneficial to Igbo people

Nnamani also assured Tinubu of the support of the Igbo people following his capacity to bring solutions to some of the challenges facing the country.

His words:

“I’m not looking for ministerial position because I have outgrown that. We are doing this in the overall interest of our people.

“Ndigbo are using our support for Tinubu and the APC in 2023 to build bridges across the country.

“Don’t join issues with people who are resorting to insults. Just concentrate on the goal because this is a very serious business."

Nigerians who are eligible to vote in the 2023 general elections have been urged to vote for competence and capacity.

This call not to vote along party or religious lines was given to Nigerians by the Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a.

The Islamic centre also condemned the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the Muslim/Muslim ticket flagged by the ruling party.

Mukhtar Shagari said the All Progressives Congress failed the people of Nigeria with the Muslim/Muslim ticket strategy.

According to Shagari, the majority of the Christian population in the northern part of the country feel slighted by APC's decision to fly the same faith ticket.

