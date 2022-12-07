A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the Muslim/Muslim ticket flagged by the ruling party

Mukhtar Shagari said the All Progressives Congress failed the people of Nigeria with the Muslim/Muslim ticket strategy

According to Shagari, the majority of the Christian population in the northern part of the country feel slighted by APC's decision to fly the same faith ticket

The Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to elicit reactions from leaders across the country.

The recent reaction on the same faith ticket is from the former deputy governor of Sokoto state, Mukhtar Shagari, who said that the ruling party has failed Nigerians.

The Muslim/Muslim ticket by the APC has continued to receive backlash from several leaders in the country. Photo: APC

Shagari, a member of the APC opined that the Muslim-Muslim ticket strategy being played by the party for the 2023 general election will not get its desired voter turnout, especially in the northern region of Nigeria.

Speaking on a Channels Television interview, the former deputy governor while stating his reasons said that majority of the Christians in the country, especially those from the north feel slighted by the APC.

His words:

“The APC has failed Nigerians in every aspect you can think of. In every aspect you can think of, APC has failed Nigerians, particularly in the North where people are now kidnapped and ransoms have to be paid and people are now being killed. Lack of employment all over the country and so on.

“They simply think that both the Christians and the Muslims in this country are stupid. So, they decided to come out with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, thinking if they do that, everybody in the northwest, in the North-East and the rest of Nigeria will jump at it but Nigerian people are wiser, they know what they want: they want a government that will change their lives for the better."

