The state APC flagbearer and leader hails from has become a serious issue on the table of a chieftain of the opposition PDP

Chief Bode George on national TV disclosed Tinubu is not originally from Lagos, but from Osun state, Osogbo

The PDP chieftain further challenged the APC candidate to prove his Lagos roots, a few months before the 2023 elections

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is not an indigene of Lagos State.

George spoke on Tuesday morning, December 13, on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he discussed the candidacy of Tinubu as well as the internal crisis within the PDP.

Tinubu has been asked to prove his Lagos roots. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bode George challenges Tinubu

According to him, the APC candidate has yet to prove his Lagos roots beyond a reasonable doubt, having failed to produce any evidence to support his claim, The Punch reported.

He said,

“Tinubu is not from Lagos State. You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.”

George speaks on PDP crisis

On the crisis rocking the PDP, the party chieftain said the crisis would not be resolved until the party’s hierarchy “gives unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”

