The Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress are currently in a verbal war ahead of the presidential election

According to the APC, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP is desperate for power

On its part, the PDP faulted Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC on his source of wealth, claiming that it is doubtful

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and the All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, have started what can be described as a verbal war.

The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) accused the PDP candidate of being desperate to capture power by any means possible, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

On his part, Phrank Shaibu faulted Tinubu’s claims of inherited wealth and trading in stocks to become rich.

Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over power, wealth. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Shaibu, who is Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, claimed Tinubu's response to a question about the true source of his wealth during a recent BBC interview should be regarded as a fairy tale, Guardian Newspaper added.

He said:

“Obviously thrown off balance when the BBC reporter asked him to disclose the source of his stupendous wealth, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, responded by asking, ‘Are you an enemy of wealth?’ He subsequently told a fable of how he inherited property and also traded stocks like Warren Buffet. This is complete hogwash. This is obviously balderdash. Tinubu would do well to stop comparing himself with Warren Buffet, whose source of wealth has never been linked to narcotics by US authorities."

Former Senate president explains why he's supporting Tinubu

Meanwhile, the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has debunked a claim that he is supporting the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, with the hope of securing a ministerial appointment should he be elected president in 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state and local government area coordinators of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Enugu at the weekend, Nnamani said he does not hope to gain anything from supporting Tinubu.

Nnamani added that his only aim in supporting the former Lagos state governor is to benefit the Igbo people and the southeast region of the country as a whole. He also noted that the Igbo people will make good use of their support for Tinubu to build bridges across Nigeria from 2023.

2023: Returning APC to power suicidal, Arewa stakeholders declare

The Northern Awareness Initiative has declared that it will be suicidal for people in the north to vote for the APC again in 2023.

The stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday, December 11 in Kano at a press conference.

The group of northerners also announced that in subsequent days, they will educate those in the grassroots in the north on the need to vote out the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng