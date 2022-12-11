Nigerians who are eligible to vote in the 2023 general elections have been urged to vote competence and capacity

This call not to vote along party or religious lines was given to Nigerians by the Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a

The Islamic centre also condemned the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the ruling All Progressives Congress

The Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election has been rejected by the Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a.

Leadership reports that the centre rejected the same faith ticket because they believe that political parties must be committed to the core values of the leading faiths in Nigeria.

The national coordinator of the Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a, Aminu Muhammad, said the members are committed to the Islamic ideals of justice and fairness.

He called on every Nigerian to reject the temptation of voting along a religious line as it is important to task all presidential candidates to commit to meeting the aspirations of Nigerians by assuring peace and security in the country.

Muhammad said:

“The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a is committed to the Islamic ideals of justice and fairness to all. Hence it implores all Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to the core values of the leading faiths in Nigeria and reject all attempts to discriminate against any presidential ticket based on religious identity.

“Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, despite skepticism of a section of the international community, Nigeria has remained consistent in peaceful transfer of power especially in 2007 and 2015."

Politicians responsible for Nigeria's heated polity

Further accusing politicians across political parties of heating up the polity, Muhammad said that Nigerians have on their own continued to demonstrate their resilience and commitment to democracy.

His words:

“Like all previous transitions, the politicians have overheated the polity in preparation for 2023 elections.

"The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a therefore decided to host a consultative meeting to dispassionately address these issues that are critical to the survival and peaceful co-existence of the country, and particularly as they affect the destiny of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria."

