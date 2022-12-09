The report that two former Nigerian presidents are backing Peter Obi of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections was one of the major stories in mainstream Nigerian dailies for the week.

2023 Presidency: Two Former Presidents Declare for Peter Obi As Atiku, Tinubu’s Chances Weaken

Emerging reports have confirmed that two former heads of state are backing Peter Obi for the presidential seat of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 election.

As reported by Punch, this revelation was disclosed on Friday, December 2, in Abuja by Professor Pat Utomi of the BIG-TENT coalition of civil society groups, political parties, and social movements.

Peter Obi is ahead of Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso by the backing of two Nigerian ex-presidents

Source: UGC

Tinubu’s Chatham House Speech: UK Issues Serious Threat, Jagaban’s Ally Reacts

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been billed to speak at the Chatham House London.

One of Tinubu's strong allies, Joe Igbokwe made this disclosure through a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 4.

2023 Presidency: Jonathan Finally Reveals His Position on APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s same-faith ticket would eventually lead to a lapse in the representation of Nigeria’s religious diversity.

Jonathan said this in an interview published in a book, ‘My Time As Chaplain In Aso Rock,” presented to the public on Tuesday, December 6.

2023 Elections: Game Over for Wike, PDP as Court Gives Final Verdict on APC’s Case in

The return of the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has become a great turnaround for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

However, this development would threaten the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

2023: Bola Tinubu Mistakenly Says 'High Prices is Here' at Bayelsa APC Rally

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, December 1 mistakenly declared that 'high prices is here' while addressing the ruling party's supporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The former Lagos state governor said:

"Turn off “I bring you hope, that happiness is here, that high prices is here.”

Governor Wike Reacts as Dogara Dumps Tinubu, Declares Support for Atiku, PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has criticised Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, for endorsing Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Dogara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and some northern religious leaders endorsed Atiku on Friday, December 2, saying he is the best option among the presidential candidates.

Huge Tragedy, Tears as Popular Nigerian Pastor Dies

The Shepherd's House Assembly, a popular Nigerian church, had announced the death of its pastor, Reverend Dr Daniel Otoh.

A statement signed by Pastor Mrs Jackie Talena on behalf of the church indicates that Dr Otoh, a medical consultant, died on Sunday, December 4.

Source: Legit.ng