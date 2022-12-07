Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC utilised his stay in the UK to make solid preparations ahead of the 2023 elections

Apart from the Chatham House outing in London, the APC's presidential candidate met with the UK's minister for Africa, Andrew Mitchell

The private meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, was attended by some top APC chieftains across Nigeria

The development was announced via Twitter by another ruling party chieftain, Adamu Garba

London - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the United Kingdom's minister for Africa, Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office, Andrew Mitchell, on Tuesday, December 6.

Tinubu's closed-door meeting with Mitchell came on the heels of his outing at Chatham House in London.

The meeting between Tinubu and the minister was attended by some APC chieftains (Photo: @adamugarba)

The meeting was attended by APC bigwigs like Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, The Cable reports.

Commenting on the meeting, Adamu Garba, an APC chieftain, wrote on Twitter:

"In his usual Team Spirit, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met privately with the British minister for Africa, foreign and commonwealth development office. Fully kitted and ready with his team.

"Tinubu is the only kind of leader we can trust with Nigerian Presidential office come 2023."

