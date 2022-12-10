The camp of PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has called on security agencies to do the needful in the forthcoming general elections

This is as the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign council urged security agencies to place APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu on its watchlist

Reacting, the former governor of Lagos described the move as a shameful one while urging the opposition party to prepare for its major defeat in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to incite violence in order to derail the 2023 elections.

The spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbodiyan, raised the alarm in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Friday, December 9, Vanguard reported.

Atiku's men make a serious accusation against APC, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Atiku alleged that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been making comments that could incite violence and disrupt the smooth conduct of the 2023 presidential election, Leadership added.

However, Tinubu in a swift response described the allegation by the PDP as the height of delusion.

He said the opposition party was already looking for excuses ahead of its imminent defeat at the polls.

Ologbodiyan stated thus,

“Moreover, the inciting comment by Tinubu substantiates the suspicion by Nigerians that the alarm raised by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lucky Irabor, concerning pressures on the military to compromise the electoral process is pointing towards the direction of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

“After a thorough review of the inciting video in circulation, other inflammatory comments and apparent tacit support for violence, it appears that the ‘The Emilokan of Bourdillon’ (it is my turn) has gone into a wave of “if I can’t have it then we destroy it” mode ahead of the elections.”

As Tinubu goes global, Shettima makes giant stride at PDP major hub in powerful northern state

Kashim Shettima, the running mate of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured the support of Hon. Binta Bello.

Shettima announced the development on his Twitter page on Thursday, December 8.

He described the former lawmaker as:

"An amazon in Gombe politics and a women leader of repute".

PDP crisis: Plot to blackmail Wike over G5 governors’ demand uncovered as fresh facts unfold

Similarly, the Rivers state government has released evidence of a blackmail attempt on Governor Nyesom Wike.

The state government revealed that the attempt to blackmail Governor Wike is in retaliation for the G5 governor's demand amid the ongoing PDP crisis.

Meanwhile, the faceless perpetrators have been urged to surrender and have been issued a note of warning that the state government is equal to the task.

Source: Legit.ng