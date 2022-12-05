The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is not happy with Dogara's decision to support Atiku's 2023 presidential bid

Dogara and some northern Christians in the APC had declared support for Atiku in protest against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Governor Wike, however, criticised Dogara's move, saying the former Speaker of the House of Reps had earlier claimed to be in support of the southern presidency

Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has criticised Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, for endorsing Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Dogara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and some northern religious leaders endorsed Atiku on Friday, December 2, saying he is the best option among the presidential candidates.

Governor Wike has berated the former House of Reps speaker Yakubu Dogara for backing Atiku's presidential bid. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

The former House of Reps Speaker had in July 2020 defected from the PDP to the APC, saying his decision was based on the “failure of governance” in Bauchi state.

What made you leave PDP? Wike hits Dogara

Speaking on Monday, December 5, at the flag-off of Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu East/West link road, Wike expressed disappointment over the former speaker’s endorsement of Atiku, TheCable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said Dogara had claimed that he wanted the presidency to be zoned to the south but had now turned around to support a northerner.

The Rivers governor was quoted as saying:

“What I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time, I would challenge them to a debate.

“Ask Dogara: ‘what made you leave PDP?’ Dogara was to see me. Unknown to me, he gave me an excuse and I was watching Dogara on TV being received by President Muhammadu Buhari that he has gone to APC.

“I said ‘Okay, no problem’. The same Dogara said the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace. Now, I hear about the same Dogara (backing Atiku from the north). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

Dogara dumped Tinubu for Atiku in protest against the decision of the APC to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Meanwhile, Wike and four other PDP governors known as G5 Governors are also not backing Atiku for the 2023 presidency.

Nigerians react

Abban Hajia asked Governor Wike in a Facebook comment:

"You too why can't you stand by your word of supporting any one that win PDP's ticket?"

Christian Eziukwu said:

"Wike, be calming down. There is life outside being a Governor."

Ashiru Bashiru said:

"That's politics for you. Northern will always supporting themselves."

Mokezie Emeka said:

"Interest. Dogara is playing the loser game by not getting the VP slot from APC. He never reckoned he'll be bypassed in the selection."

Samuel Adeleke Adejimi said:

"Why are you attacking every body who is not in your camp? Maintain your lane. You're not the only one in the political space."

Peter Obi campaign reacts to Dogara's declaration of support for Atiku, PDP

Meanwhile, the ObiDatti Media Campaign Organisation has also reacted to Dogara's endorsement of Atiku.

The campaign group said the former speaker's belief that Peter Obi will not win the 2023 presidential election is jaundiced.

A statement released on Sunday, December 4, and seen by Legit.ng said Dogara has a fundamental right to choose who to support, and nobody can hold that against him. The team, however, noted that the former speaker's effort to inject his 'old testament politics' into the system to suit his selfish interest is not going to do him any good.

Source: Legit.ng