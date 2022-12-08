The immediate past president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s same-faith ticket would eventually lead to a lapse in the representation of Nigeria’s religious diversity.

Jonathan said this in an interview published in a book, ‘My Time As Chaplain In Aso Rock,” presented to the public on Tuesday, December 6, The Punch reported.

I am worried about issues of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket, says Jonathan

Jonathan recalls that the tradition when he was in power was that if the president was a Christian, the vice president would be a Muslim and vice versa.

He said:

“When I took over as the vice president, the tradition then was that if the President were a Christian, the Vice would be a Muslim and vice versa.

"We have religious festivals in Nigeria and, of course, National Day, where there will be Jummah prayers and Christian prayers.

“Nigerians are religious people, this is why I get worried about the issues of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket. Yes, Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian can run the state. But I always ask, ‘who will represent this other bloc whenever we come to the national days that we celebrate?”

