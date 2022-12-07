Reverend Dr Daniel Otoh, a pastor at one of Nigeria's popular churches, The Shepherd's House Assembly, is dead

Pastor Otoh, who was also a medical consultant, died on Sunday, December 4, according to a statement released by the church

Many Nigerians have mourned the pastor just as the church said funeral announcements would be made available once the details are finalised

The Shepherd's House Assembly, a popular Nigerian church, has announced the death of its pastor, Reverend Dr Daniel Otoh.

A statement signed by Pastor Mrs Jackie Talena on behalf of the church indicates that Dr Otoh, a medical consultant, died on Sunday, December 4.

Nigerian pastor, Reverend Dr Daniel Otoh, of The Shepherd's House Assembly died on Sunday, December 4. Photo: Joshua Talena (Photo modified by author)

The statement read partly:

"It is with rude shock and great sadness but with consolation in His word, we at THE SHEPHERD'S HOUSE ASSEMBLY announce the passing on to Glory of our beloved pastor, husband, father medical consultant Rev. Dr. Daniel Otoh."

The church added that funeral announcements would be made available once the details are finalised.

Nigerians mourn Rev. Dr Daniel Otoh

Lizzy Paul commented on Facebook:

"May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace, condolences to the shepherds family ."

Evang Barnabas Tochukwu said:

"My condolences to his family. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Princewills Ezeh Whyte said:

"Oh my God! Dr Dan of Shepherd's House, the Testimony and Dancing pastor, no one can handle testimonies like pastor Dan will do. His dancing skills and love for God is second to none.

"A great loss to Shepherd's House Assembly and to his lovely family. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Momoh Emmanuel Akinsanmi said:

"Let God be God.. May the Lord console his family and the entire Shepherds House family. Rest well MOG!"

Victor Terah-Patrick said:

"May the soul of our brother & Pastor, Dr Dan Otoh rest in peace with the LORD. May God comfort his immediate family & the entire Shepherd's House Assembly family worldwide. We indeed are pilgrims on this planet. Adieu Pastor Dan."

Lagos Archbishop Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye dies

In a similar development, the Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, recently announced the death of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Most Revd Olumakaiye's death was disclosed in a statement co-signed by the Synod Secretary, Ven. ‘Segun Ladeinde; and the Chancellor, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji.

The cleric died on Sunday evening, October 30, at the age of 53.

