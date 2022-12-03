The presidential campaign of Peter Obi and the Labour Party has received a huge boost ahead of the 2023 general election

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof Pat Utomi, has disclosed that two former heads of state are supporting Peter Obi

He boasted that the Labour Party remains the party with the best political structure across the federation

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that two former heads of state are backing Peter Obi for the presidential seat of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 election.

As reported by Punch, this revelation was disclosed on Friday, December 2, in Abuja by Professor Pat Utomi of the BIG-TENT coalition of civil society groups, political parties, and social movements.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as a candidate to beat at the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

While speaking during a town hall meeting in the nation’s capital, Prof Utomi said the Labour Party has all the structures it needs to win the 2023 elections.

He revealed that the BIG-TENT initiative has been able to help design a structure for the presidential bid of Peter Obi and that opposition parties should brace up for a shocker.

The professor of economics said:

“Money alone doesn’t win elections. Two former heads of state have said to me they are Obidients.

“A lot of people want to join the (Obidient) movement without joining the Labour Party to ensure that Obi and Baba-Ahmed win to capture our country back from those who have held us down.”

2023 election: ''We have better structure than APC, PDP" - Pat Utomi

He further reiterated that the Labour Party has more structure than the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prof Utomi said he gets amused when critics talk about structure and not knowing what the term entails in politics.

He said:

“The LP has better structures than the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. When people talk about structures, I kind of laugh because they don’t understand the meaning of structure.

“The structure is a criminal network of people who can fix elections and we have to stop that; that’s not structure.”

