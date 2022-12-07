Hon. Rotimi Amaechi's comeback in Rivers APC is posing a great threat to the standing of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state

In fact, the court in Port Harcourt has given the opposition party in the state the go-ahead to contest the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the Court had earlier nullified the Primaries of the APC in a suit brought before it by some aggrieved members of the party who lamented exclusion during the party's primaries

The return of the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has become a great turnaround for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

However, this development would threaten the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tonye Cole, Rivers APC governorship candidate is excited as the court clears the APC to contest the 2023 elections in the state. Photo credit: Tonye Cole

APC given go-ahead to contest the 2023 elections

In a recent development, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state presided over by Justice Turaki Mohammed has dismissed a suit brought against the APC by the PDP, Channels TV reported.

In its suit, the PDP had prayed the court to nullify the candidacy of all the legislative candidates running on the platform of the APC in the state on the ground that their primaries were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and that they failed to comply with the Electoral Act.

Why court clear APC

The court, however, dismissed the case, citing a lack of jurisdiction based on an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal which barred political parties from interfering in the internal affairs of other parties.

Speaking to journalists after the court decision, counsel to the APC, Emenike Ebete hailed the decision, calling it a victory for justice. According to him, the APC candidates are now free to campaign across Rivers state without fear.

APC candidate reacts to court's judgement

On his part, the APC candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, Asita Asita commended the judge for the decision while charging his party to defeat the PDP in the upcoming elections.

However, counsel to the PDP, Dike Udenna declined to comment on the decision.

