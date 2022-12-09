The national secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Umar Farouk, said the party is assured of Peter Obi's victory in 2023, especially with the support of Obidients

Farouk further said only Nigerians can stop Obi from winning if they want to continue with the old order in 2023

The LP chieftain also commented on the crisis rocking the chapter of the party in Ogun state and explained why Doyin Okupe's purported suspension was voided

FCT, Abuja - Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party (LP), says only Nigerians can stop his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from winning the 2023 elections.

Farouk made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, December 8.

Umar Farouk, Labour Party's national secretary, said it's only Nigerians can stop Peter Obi's victory in 2023. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Asked what could stop the former governor of Anambra state from winning the 2023 presidential election, Farouk said:

“That is the docility of Nigerians not to select good leaders. If Nigerians feel that they want to continue with the old order, that they don’t want a good leader, a leader that is going to salvage the situation that is up to them.”

Peter Obi 2023: Why Labour Party assured of victory

Speaking further, Farouk revealed why the Labour Party is assured of the victory of Obi in the forthcoming general polls.

The LP chieftain said the party's optimism is anchored on the momentum of the Obidients, the supports of Obi.

Nevertheless, Farouk insisted that the Nigerian people must decide that they are tired of the old order.

Ogun Labour Party crisis: Some members have been compromised

Speaking on the crisis rocking the Ogun state chapter of the LP, Farouk alleged that some members of the party have compromised and allowed themselves to be infiltrated by outsiders.

According to the LP national secretary, the Ogun chapter of the party failed to follow the party’s constitution in its purported suspension of the Director General of the presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe.

He said this was why the party at the national level voided the action.

Peter Obi 2023: Nigerians react

Mohammed Suleiman Nuhu commented on Facebook:

"LP should remember Kano Kaduna Katsina Lagos and the entire South West vote comes in millions,this is National politics and not state politics,all labour in vain supporters should braze up for the impending doom that await them February..."

Loyal Pikima said:

"Nothing can stop Peter Obi for winning this election in 2023, because God has ordained him to deliver Nigeria..."

Cliff Okafor said:

"No man can stop Peter Obi from winning this upcoming election except God Almighty but I knew very well that God is with him in this race…..Victory is assured."

Emeka Charles said:

"I agree with him!! Docility of Nigerians is only factor that will make #peterobi not to win!!"

Unique Babatunde said:

"I pity them wallahi they are fooling themselves they got mind ooh, hailing Peter Obi as if he's going to win this 2023 election. Mr Peter that doesn't have any track record he can win Anambra state but Nigeria is too big for him. Wake up from your dream."

