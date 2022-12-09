The Labour Party has sacked its acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s National Working Committee which took the decision on Friday, December 9, also dissolved the executives of the Ogun state chapter of the party, according to Channels TV.

The LP’s Ogun executives were reportedly accused of being involved in alleged anti-party activities.

Source: Legit.ng