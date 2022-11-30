Peter Obi's supporters have continued their extraordinary way of supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate

One of such supporters has taken the message of the 'OBIdients' to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar

With an existing population of 3 million, Qatar is hosting around 1.2 million fans for the tournament

Doha - A Nigerian man simply known as Jpac has taken Peter Obi's campaign to the ongoing 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar.

The man wore a branded 'OBIdienet's shirt and a Nigerian native cap while watching one of the games at the mundial.

Obi has very passionate supporters ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Although Nigeria's Super Eagles did not qualify for the competition, many Nigerians are in Qatar to experience the global football festival.

Jpac who is one of such Nigerians have used the opportunity to showcase his love and support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

His photos at one of the stadiums in the Arab country has since gone viral on social media.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have been reacting to the viral photos of Jpac on social media.

Igwe Odyssey, a Labour Party supporter wrote on Twitter:

“Obidient at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The world must know that a new leader, Peter Obi, has emerged to make Nigeria great. APC and PDP miscreants can now cry.”

A Nigerian with moniker 'Nairalander248' on Nairaland wrote:

“Peter Obi is known everywhere. If they like let's APC borrow people money to fund their crowd funding app and be telling us it's Nigerians contributions, we are no fools. We can't continue like this. Peter Obi to the rescue.”

Another Nigerian on the popular forum with the moniker 'LeoDeKing' was not impressed as he wrote:

“Chasing mirage. Now that he has taken the picture to Qatar, then what? Is there a polling unit in Qatar?

“I know Obirodents will scream and hail this dogshit of a campaign to high heaven as they always do. If this were to be done by Tinubu supporters, they will call it desperation.

“One thing as sure as heaven is, pandora Obituary can never be the president of Nigeria. The worst case probability is Atiku, but Peter Obi, I can bet with anything, that is not a possibility.”

Peter Obi's supporter climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party's flag

Recall that a supporter of Obi, Gershon Ogbuluijah climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place a Labour Party's flag there.

Ogbuluijah, 62, who is from Ataba Kingdomi in Andoni local government area of Rivers state also posted a video of himself when he reached the peak of the mountain.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world.

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Obi's sticker on the vehicle

In Edo state, a mechanic refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

