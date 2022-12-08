Youths of the Oko community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta state did not chase the House of Representatives minority leader away as widely claimed

This report has been debunked by the director Oshimili South Campaign, Elumelu Campaign Council, Eloke Aziekwu

Aziekwu described the claim that Ndudi Elumelu was chased away by Oko community youths as misleading and should be disregarded

On Wednesday, December 6, news filtered the internet that the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, was chased out of Oko, one of the satellite communities in Oshimili South Local Government Area by some youths of the area.

Reacting to the report which was published by a major newspaper, Eloke Aziekwu, the director Oshimili South Campaign, Elumelu Campaign Council debunked the claim that the minority was in any form attacked by youths from Oko.

Ndudi Elumelu campaign organisation in Oshimili South LGA has denied claim that he was chased by some youth from Oko. Photo: Ndudi Elumelu

Source: Twitter

The report also claimed that the PDP Campaign train led by the Delta North PDP Senatorial chairman, Moses Iduh, was prevented from gaining access to the Community.

Aziekwu while describing the report as misleading said the claim is not factual as it does not in any way reflect the facts of the very successful ward-to-ward campaign.

He noted that the claim was scripted and smuggled into the media with a view to embarrass the minority leader as well as the Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His words:

"This is because at no time was the well-received PDP Ward to Ward Campaign in Delta North Senatorial District disrupted or challenged, let alone prevented in Oko by angry youth as claimed in the said publication.

"Also, at no time did any persons, group of persons or youths challenged or stopped the Minority Leader, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu from entering Oko Community or any other community for that matter as purported in the misleading report."

Aziekwu noted that contrary to the report key party leaders including Ned Nwoko was received by the people of the Oko Community, especially the youths, who came out en-masse to cheer and celebrate Elumelu for his numerous development projects and citizen empowerment in the area.

He said the Oko youths community, through their leader, identified as Chukwudi Okolie, warmly welcomed and appreciated Elumelu.

Okolie also commended the minority leader for attracting projects to their communities and declared their resolve to re-elect him to the National Assembly.

In his response, Elumelu thanked the people for their support and pledged that he will collaborate with Nwoko and Bridget Anyafulu to ensure that the contractor on the road delivers on the project.

He also assured the youths of his commitment to ensuring the repair of faulty transformer will be immediately repaired.

An unreserved apology for the misinformation on Elumelu

The Ndudi Elumelu Campaign Organization, further demanded an unreserved apology and retraction of the publication, as a redress for the damages suffered as a result of the false report.

Aziekwu said:

"Our Campaign Organization also urges the media practitioners to immune themselves from politics as well as always crosscheck the facts before going to press to avoid misleading the public.

"We call on the general public, the good people of Delta State and particularly the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency to disregard the report as well as to be on alert on such designed to destabilize the state ahead of the 2023 general elections."

