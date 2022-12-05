The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has flagged-off PDP’s presidential and governorship campaign rally in Lagos

At the rally, Atiku vowed to sell the four oil refineries in Nigeria and use the proceeds to empower Nigerian youths

One of the highlights of the day is a young man who proudly showcased a packaged food branded in Atiku's photo

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council holds its rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS), in Lagos, a young man has been seen showcasing Atiku-branded food at the rally.

What makes this rally very interesting and historic is that Atiku is coming to hold his campaign in Tinubu's strongest domain, Lagos, a state where a good number of youths have declared full support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

A young man has been seen showcasing Atiku-branded food at the rally. Photo credit: Wale Akinola

Those at the rally include the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, governorship candidate of Lagos state, Olajide Adediran, former PDP Lagos state governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, former senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu among other top politicians.

Speaking at the rally, Jandor said:

"This is my message to Lagos, you keep on saying that the NURTW terrorising you but the truth of the matter is that it is your government that terrorises you in the name of NURTW. I am going to put an end to the harassment of people by the members of NURTW. If they want to stop it, they would have done that.

"Poverty level when Sanwo-Olu came on board, it was 4.5% but now it is 8.5%. Unemployment rate 14.6%, now it is 36.5%. By the time we win the election, they will leave the state and run away."

PDP New Generation to deliver 2 million votes for Atiku/Okowa in northeast

Meanwhile, the maiden edition of the PDP New Generation, North East Youth Symposium took place in Yola, Adamawa State on 4th December 2022.

The event with theme ‘RESET NIGERIA - OPERATION DELIVER YOUR UNIT’ had a huge number of youths from across the North Eastern states in attendance. The event ended with a resolution to deliver 2m votes to the Atiku/Okowa 2023 ticket.

Delivering the welcome address at the event, the Chairperson of the National Strategic Committee of PDP New Generation, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais stated the North East Youth Symposium, is geared towards canvassing votes and support for all PDP candidates. It is aimed at engaging various interest groups, electorates, community leaders and youths.”

