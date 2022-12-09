A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State has adjourned the hearing on a fundamental human rights suit filed against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

The suit before Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa was instituted by an Onitsha-based human rights activist and lawyer, Jezie Ekejiuba.

Also joined in the suit with number: FHC/AWK/CS/198/2022 are the Federal Government of Nigeria, the minister of justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the PDP and Atiku.

Ekejiuba sought disqualification in the suit which has been adjourned to February 1, 2023

However, Justice Nganjiwa chose the date after hearing the ex-parte application moved by Ekejiuba.

The application was for substituted service of the originating processes on respondents which the court granted an order to serve respondents at their respective headquarters in Abuja by substituted means.

In addition, Ekejiuba said that allowing the flag bearer of the PDP to contest for the 2023 presidential election will infringe on his right.

According to the plaintiff, for President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner to handover power to another northerner in the person of Atiku in 2023 is contrary to the convention on power shift between the north and south.

