Lee Maeba, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has revealed why his residence was attacked by a gang of hoodlums.

In a publication by PM News, Maeba claimed that the attack was due to his alliance with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate.

Lee said his house was attacked because of his support for Atiku (Photo: Lee Maeba, Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

The former senator claimed that the raid on his house came not long after he got a call that some persons were on their way to attack him.

He said:

“Not long after the phone call, the hoodlums shot sporadically at my gate, forcefully entered my residence, and willfully destroyed my cars.

My brother was beaten and sustained injuries which he is nursing at a hospital.”

Sources claim that after the ugly incident, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) visited Maeba’s residence.

