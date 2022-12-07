The 2023 general elections is not going to be game as usual, this is because the Nigerian youths have decided to vote for politicians who are 'working' and active at the grassroots level

In fact, the youths in Delta state, in Oko community to be precise have made their intentions known to any candidate vying for elective position in 2023

While chasing away PDP Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, from campaigning in the area, they noted they are tired of fake promises by politicians

On Tuesday, December 6, the Ward-to-Ward campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Senatorial District, was prevented by angry youths of Oko Community who said the politicians only make fake political promises.

The youths in their numbers prevented especially the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, from entering the community over failure to address community challenges as a lawmaker over the years.

Angry youths chase away Ndudi Elumelu for making fake promises. Photo credit: Ndudi Elumelu

It took the effort of the senatorial candidate, Ned Nwoko, after hours to calm the nerves of unrepentant youths, The Punch reported.

Why the youths are angry with Elumelu

The youths who reluctantly listened to Nwoko lamented the difficulties the community had faced over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the youth leader said the community is tired of fake promises from politicians.

“Since 1999, PDP had been coming here to campaign but after elections they never remember Oko community. No road, no electricity among others social amenities.

“We have been voting for this PDP in all elections but nothing to show for it. Elumelu had been coming and making fake promises.

“And he is coming again to deceive us for fourth time, that’s our anger and we don’t want such promises again,” the youth leader said.

The youths tasks PDP politicians in Delta state

The youths, however, compelled Elumelu and others to go to the community shrine for an oath that they will address the community’s plight, especially the roads, if elected.

Meanwhile, Nwoko assured the community that roads from Oko to Ndokwa East all the way through Isoko to Warri would be done.

Nwoko also promised to address the flooding menace that had been ravaging the community on yearly basis.

Source: Legit.ng