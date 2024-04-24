The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has returned custody of recovered stolen assets to Enugu governor, Peter Mba

The handover was conducted by the head of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, to the state governor

He stated that the investigation dates back to 2007 and all relevant information and individuals involved have been identified

Abuja, Nigeria - In a ceremony held at the EFCC headquarters, Chairman Ola Olukoyede returned 14 recovered assets to Enugu State Governor Peter Mba.

These assets, forfeited to the federal government following convictions related to an investigation launched in 2007, were returned upon President Bola Tinubu's order.

The recovered assets include real estate, radio and television transmission equipment, and a medical facility.

This handover reflects the EFCC's commitment to returning stolen assets to their rightful owners.

Governor Mba has not yet publicly commented on how these assets will be utilised by the state

Details later...

