Politics

BREAKING: EFCC Returns 14 Recovered Assets Worth Millions to Enugu State

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
  • The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has returned custody of recovered stolen assets to Enugu governor, Peter Mba
  • The handover was conducted by the head of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, to the state governor
  • He stated that the investigation dates back to 2007 and all relevant information and individuals involved have been identified

Abuja, Nigeria - In a ceremony held at the EFCC headquarters, Chairman Ola Olukoyede returned 14 recovered assets to Enugu State Governor Peter Mba.

These assets, forfeited to the federal government following convictions related to an investigation launched in 2007, were returned upon President Bola Tinubu's order.

EFCC boss Ola Olukoyede and Enugu governor, Peter Mba
The investigation of the assets has been on for as far back as 2007 Image: Facebook
Source: Facebook

The recovered assets include real estate, radio and television transmission equipment, and a medical facility.

This handover reflects the EFCC's commitment to returning stolen assets to their rightful owners.

Governor Mba has not yet publicly commented on how these assets will be utilised by the state

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng

