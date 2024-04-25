A man was walking past a street, and people could not help but notice how exceptionally tall he looks

Someone who saw the man captured a video of him and shared it on TikTok, where it has stunned netizens

The tall man is said to be from South Sudan, where people from the Dinka tribe are known to be generally very tall

A tall man from South Sudan is trending online after a video of him was shared on TikTok.

The man looked so tall that when he was passing, someone who saw him could not help but capture a video of him.

After the video was shared by @mosey.wrld_109, many commenters agreed that the man's height was exceptional.

The way he walked with speed shows that he could carry his body with ease despite his height.

People from South Sudan are known to be very tall, often towering above other people.

A study published in the US National Library of Medicine had this to say about Nilotics from South Sudan:

"This study confirms that the Nilotics in Southern Sudan have slender bodies and are amongst the tallest in the world, and may attain greater height if privileged with favourable environmental conditions during early childhood and adolescence, allowing full expression of the genetic material."

Reactions to video of tall man from South Sudan

@manhimself said:

"I had sudanese friend tall like this back in boarding school, he didn’t know how to swim but because of his height he would just stand in the 7.5ft deep swimming pool & walk around, while we float."

@Alphilys Alex said:

"South Sudan people are taller than their country."

@Nally remarked:

"True giants of Africa."

@unruly said:

"You might find he is 14 years old."

Lady marries tall man from South Sudan

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found love in faraway East Africa, and the relationship resulted in a marriage.

A heartwarming wedding video trending online showed the day the man and the lady tied the nuptials.

The man is from South Sudan while the lady is Igbo, Nigeria, making their wedding to draw attention.

