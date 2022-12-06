The PDP has attacked Bola Tinubu of the APC over his style of leadership as he directed questions he was asked to members of his team at Chatham House in London

Tinubu had appeared at the research institute on Monday to explain his action plan for the 2023 election but decided to appoint members of his delegations to answer questions in the name of team spirit as he claimed

Reacting to the development, the PDP said it is clear that Tinubu will govern Nigeria by proxy if elected in the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has attacked Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over his performance at Chatham House on Monday, December 5.

The PDP campaign council described the performance of the APC flagbearer as a "national disgrace", The Cable reported.

How PDP reacts to Tinubu's address at Chatham House in London

Tinubu, at the Chatham house on Monday, dissected his manifesto and hose he intended to implement his action plans for Nigeria if elected in the 2023 election.

After his speech, the presidential hopeful was expected to respond to some questions, but he directed some of the questions to members of his team.

Some of them are Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Betta Edu, Dele Alake, and Wale Edun.

Reacting to the performance on Monday night, the PDP PCC spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, posited that the APC presidential candidate's action is a testament that he will govern Nigeria through a proxy if elected.

The statement reads in part:

“Our Campaign finds it very appalling that a candidate aspiring to be the President of a nation as complex as Nigeria exhibited an embarrassing inability to coordinate his thought process to the extent that he could not personally think through issues and address them but had to direct questions put to him including those on his health and policies to others to answer."

