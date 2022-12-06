APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has expressed a strong belief that Nigerians would hand him their mandate in the 2023 election

Tinubu said his dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project is the reason behind his confidence that he will win the 2023 election

The APC presidential candidate also made many promises to Nigerians, including employment for the youth, providing loans for students and many others

Chatham House, London - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote for him because of his long-time dedication to the country.

The APC presidential candidate also said he is ready to lead the country based on his commitment, The Nation reported.

What at the promises of Tinubu at Chatham House for 2023 election

Tinubu made the comment at Chatham House on Monday, December 5, in a lecture titled:

"Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu"

The presidential hopeful talked on issues around security, education, oil theft, brain drain, particularly in the health sector, employment, student loans, diaspora voting, plans for youth, the economy and many others.

During the question and answer session, the presidential candidate said in the spirit of team works, members of his entourage should be allowed to respond to some questions.

Some of them are Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Betta Edu, Dele Alake, and Wale Edun.

Tinubu also promised to build more schools and employ more teachers if elected as president in the 2023 election.

His words read in part:

“I have confidence that the Nigerian people will go to the polls in a few short months and give me their mandate."

