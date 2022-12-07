The leadership of the Labour Party and its members in Anambra state have maintained that the 2023 general elections will not be game as usual

LP made this declaration during the inauguration of its presidential campaign council in Anambra state

Sending a strong message to residents in the state and other notable leaders, the leadership of the party in the state noted that a 95% victory in next year's elections, is their main target

Governor Charles Soludo and the leadership of the ruling party in Anambra state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have recently been greeted with a strong contender.

Ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP) has inaugurated 800 members presidential campaign committee in Anambra State.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that the committee is chaired by an astute politician, Chief (Barr) Joe-Martins Uzodike, as State Coordinator; while former Commissioner for Lands in the state, Barr Okolo Akirika, serves as secretary of the state campaign committee.

Labour Party inaugurates its presidential campaign council in Anambra, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Labour Party targets 95% victory

Chief Chike Nwiwu serves as Zonal Coordinator in North; while Hon. (Barr) Chuka Ezenwune and Chief Emma Ebene serve as Zonal Coordinators for Anambra Central and Anambra South respectfully.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Anambra state chairman of Labour Party, Hon. Emma Ugochukwu Emeh, congratulated members for being found worthy to work in the state's presidential campaign committee.

While warning that the forthcoming presidential election will not be business as usual, he observed that since Peter Obi hails from the state, all hands must be on deck to give him resounding victory - not just victory at the pools, but at least, 95% victory in the state.

He urged members of the committee to also reach out to members of other political parties in the state to woo them, and make sure that Obi is given his due honour by giving him as much as 95% of the total votes cast in the presidential election in Anambra.

Labour Party targets 95% victory as it inaugurates the presidential campaign council in Anambra, ahead of 2023 polls.

Labour Party seeks grassroots support in Anambra

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Committee, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, begged all campaign committee members, and by extension, all members of the party to work together to ensure that the party gets resounding victory.

He assured that he would work hard with his committee members to ensure overwhelming victory for Peter Obi and Labour Party. He further warned that the campaign committee would not hesitate to remove any campaign committee member, who is found wanting in his assigned duty or office.

Former commissioner for economic panning in Anambra, Prof. Stela Okunna, who also graced the occasion, noted that Peter Obi remains the only presidential candidate, who has what it takes to deliver Nigeria from its present sorry state.

She encouraged the campaign committee, and Nigerians by extension to turn out en-masse to support Obi and LP for the overall good of the country.

NLC backs Labour Party

Anambra state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Chinwe Orizu, said that NLC is solidly behind the candidature of Peter Obi. She said that NLC has confidence in the ability of Obi's government to bring glory and prosperity to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Earlier, while inaugurating the campaign committee, the South East Zonal Coordinator of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign committee, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, urged the committee to deliver results that would convince Nigerians that Peter Obi is truly from Anambra State.

Ohaneze Ndigbo backs Labour Party, sends message to Nigerians

Ogene, who is the national vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, also called on Nigerians to support Peter Obi's presidential aspiration; contending that since Igbo people all over Nigeria had been supporting other ethnic groups to emerge presidents over the years, they are now duty bound to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, as, according to him, this is the payback time for Igbo people.

He commended Afanifere, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa, Niger Delta, and others for endorsing Peter Obi, and urged them to walk their talk.

Source: Legit.ng