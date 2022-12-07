Nigerians across the globe have been assured that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible

This assurance to Nigerians was given by President Muhammadu Buahri during a visit by West African leaders at the State House

President Buhari said that his administration has succeeded in making it difficult to rig elections in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that politicians will now find it difficult to rig elections in Nigeria.

Buhari while playing host to the West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, December 6, said that the forthcoming 2023 general elections would be free, fair and credible.

President Buhari has assured that the 2023 election will be free, credible and fair. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

The West African team who visited the president were led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma.

Speaking to the team on Nigeria's preparedness ahead of the 2023 general election, the president said manipulations would not be allowed in any form.

A statement released by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson noted that Buhari while appreciating his guest said that the off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, are a pointer to what his administration plans to do with the 2023 polls.

His words:

“That right is guaranteed. We are settling down, and making progress. People should vote whomever they want, in whatever party.

"We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people. Nigerians know better now, they are wiser and know that it is better to dialogue than to carry weapons. Elections are even more difficult to rig now.”

For the 4th time in 3 weeks, hoodlums set another INEC office ablaze

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo state was attacked and set ablaze by some hoodlums.

The affected INEC office was said to have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums operating in the locality.

INEC's national commissioner, Fetus Okoye said that the office was under extensive renovation when it was torched.

2023 elections: Photos, video surface as INEC office, ballot boxes, PVCs go into flames in prominent state

INEC's office in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state was burnt down on Sunday, November 27.

The incident was confirmed by INEC's spokesman, Festus Okoye, who reported that ballot boxes and PVCs were destroyed by the flames.

On behalf of the commission, Okoye alerted the Nigerian Police Force to begin an investigation into the attack.

