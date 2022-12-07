The Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed the visit of the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

In a statement by the deputy director media/publicity, Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra, Uloka Chukwubuikem, Atiku will visit the state for his campaign rally

Meanwhile, the party’s stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee have declared a work-free day in honour of Atiku's visit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and supporters of the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in Anambra state have declared Thursday next week, December 15, as a work-free day in honour of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who will be visiting the state for his campaign rally.

This was disclosed in a statement in Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday, December 7, after the meeting of the party’s stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in preparation for the presidential rally in the state.

Atiku Abubakar: PDP Declares Work-Free Day in Top Southeast State, Gives Reason. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

PDP gives a reason for the move

It was an unanimous decision of the party faithful to designate December 15, 2022, as a work-free day to honour the presidential candidate of the PDP as a sign of support and solidarity with his ambition, which the party members described as a clarion call to rescue and recover Nigeria.

The statement was signed by the deputy director media/publicity, Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra, Uloka Chukwubuikem, The Punch reported.

It read,

“There’s no better way to honour him than to declare a voluntary work-free day as resolved by PDP stalwarts, and ardent supporters of the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State.”

