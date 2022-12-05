At the end of the presidential town hall meeting on Sunday, December 4, three out of four candidates met at the venue

The candidates were involved in an exchange of pleasantries with the founding chairman of Arise Television Nduka Obaigbena

Those who were present for the town hall meeting are Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Three out of the four top presidential candidates contesting in the 2023 election met in Abuja on Sunday, December 4.

The candidates - Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party - all met at the venue of the presidential town hall meeting organisation by Arise Television.

Three out of the four top presidential candidates met in Abuja and exchanged pleasantries. Photo: Peter Obi, APC, PDP, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

A video posted on the Nation's Instagram page, showed the candidates exchanging pleasantries at the end of the town hall meeting with the founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the ThisDay Media Group and ARISE News channel, Nduka Obaigbena.

Obaigbena had first exchanged a dramatic handshake with Kwankwaso before shaking Peter Obi who he also held by his shoulder.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The publisher later exchanged a handshake with Atiku who in turn shook Peter Obi before stepping out of the arena.

Finally, Peter Obi reacts to Dogara's declaration of support for Atiku, PDP

The ObiDatti campaign group described former speaker Yakubu Dogara's support for Atiku Abubakar as old testament politics

The organisation warned that the former speaker's effort to inject his old political tricks into the system to suit his selfish interest is not going to do him any good

According to the ObiDatti team, history will certainly place Dogara as a leader who turned his back on his people when they managed their best to rise up against injustice and oppression

Dogara, who is currently a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, December 2, announced his support and that of some northern Christian leaders for Atiku and the PDP.

"Any candidate who cannot account for their source of wealth should be questioned," Northern youths warn

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been warned against voting for candidates with questionable characters in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The call was made to youths across the country by the Concerned Northern Youths in Conjunction with Coalition for National Agenda.

According to the coalition, presidential candidates should be screened medically and drug tests carried out on them too.

Source: Legit.ng