A factional leader of APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku, is to be arrested and brought to court for arraignment on Monday, November 28

The order was issued by the high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari on Monday, November 21

Njoku and his co-defendant, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, are being accused of forging a ruling of the Supreme Court

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Bwari - A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a factional leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku over his alleged involvement in the forgery of a ruling of the Supreme Court.

The order was issued on Monday, November 21, by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari, The Nation reports.

Njoku and Nwoju are to appear in court on Monday, November 28 (Photo: @FederalHigh)

Source: Twitter

This verdict, read out by Justice Mohammed Magudu, came after Njoku and his co-defendant, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, failed to attend the court for their planned arraignment on a 14-court charge filed by the Inspector General Police (IGP).

As contained in the order, Njoku and Nwogu are to be apprehended by the police, produced, and arraigned in court by the police on Monday, November 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before the ruling was given, the prosecuting lawyer, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, had urged the court to order the production of the defendants, who, according to him, were served with the charge and informed about the proceedings, but absconded.

However, while Njoku's lawyer, Panam Ntui, challenged the mode of service of the charge on his client and prayed the court to reschedule the arraignment to enable him to return from travel, lawyer to the complainant, Stephen Nwoga, challenged the prayer, arguing that Njoku did not make any trip.

After studying the circumstances, Justice Magudu ruled that it was obvious that both Njoku and Nwogu chose not to attend court.

The presiding judge, therefore, ordered their arrest and production on the set for arraignment.

2023 elections: APGA to support Peter Obi, Labour Party? Governor Soludo reveals final decision

Governor Charles Soludo had reeled out reasons why the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will not take the hard decision of supporting the former governor of the state, Peter Obi, in his presidential aspiration under the Labor Party (LP).

Soludo, who is the leader of APGA, said that supporting LP's presidential candidate will ruin the chances of the party's candidates at different levels of electioneering.

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, said the governor spoke on the matter recently in Akwa through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu.

Source: Legit.ng