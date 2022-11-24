For Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, there is actually no rift between himself and Peter Obi

Soludo said he proved this on Thursday, November 24, when he hugged the Labour Party's presidential candidate in Anambra

The Anambra governor added that whatever perceived quarrel existed between him and Obi has been resolved

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Awka, Anambra - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that there is no more rift between him and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Soludo said that what appeared as a quarrel between him and the former governor of Anambra state was mere political differences, which he said, has been taken care of.

Soludo said to the amazement of some people, he hugged Obi in Anambra recently (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

He made the clarification on Thursday, November 24, during the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Awka.

No quarrel between Soludo and Obi

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by Mokwugwo Solomon, the governor was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The perceived quarrel between me and my brother, Peter Obi, does not exist. When I hugged him inside the church, a lot of people looked perplexed. They were almost asking "is this a drama?"

"They were surprised because, they thought we were quarrelling; but that is not true. We are no longer quarrelling.y relationship with Obi is not the way people are projecting it on the social media.

"What appeared like a quarrel was a little political issue, which we have resolved. Just yesterday (Wednesday) I spoke with him two times on phone. We discussed at length. We also agreed to have a more fruitful talk in a week's time or thereabout. We shall discuss some salient issues about the coming election."

Soludo said he was highly misunderstood and abused but that he did not mean any harm.

He explained:

"As a Christian, I spoke the truth. But the truth I spoke was misrepresented. We have, however, put everything behind.

"Nothing - even politics - cannot stand between me and Peter Obi. He is my brother. No matter how people make it to appear, I cannot have any quarrel with him."

The bishop's birthday anniversary was attended by Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, and other members of the national and state assemblies.

Soludo, Peter Obi unite, embrace in Anambra

Governor Charles Soludo met with one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Awka, Anambra state, on Thursday, November 24.

The exchange of pleasantries between Soludo and Obi when they met on Thursday puts to rest claims that both politicians are at loggerheads.

The duo was among the attendees at the thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng