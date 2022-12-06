Governor Hope Uzodimma has promised to ensure the prevalence of democracy and the rule of law in Imo state

The governor promised that all parties will be given equal opportunities to market their candidates within the ambit of the law

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has admonished all political parties in the state to go about their campaigns within the armpit of the law.

The governor said that no party would be denied access to space for their campaigns ahead of the polls.

Governor Uzodimma has vowed to ensure an enabling environment for political parties during campaigns. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Twitter

However, he instructed that all campaign organizations must write to the appropriate authorities and spaces available would be made accessible to them.

His words:

“Where APC will campaign is where I want PDP to campaign, it's where I want Labour party to campaign. After campaigns, we will give our people the opportunity to choose.”

The governor frowned at the destruction of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and facilities and warned the perpetrators to desist from such undemocratic acts or be faced with the wrath of the law.

He added that the success of democracy is a collective responsibility of all parties by behaving ourselves.

He said:

“Let us allow the government of the people, by the people and for the people to thrive.”

Source: Legit.ng