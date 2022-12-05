The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has tendered an apology to two top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Umahi and Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 3, at the Rivers state award where several notable Nigerians were honoured, Wike said he fought the two APC chieftains in the past.

Governor Wike has apologised to Oshiomhole and Umahi for always fighting them over party differences. Photo: Rivers state government, APC

He also noted that he was sure his actions against Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, did not give him the rest of mind he deserved.

His words:

"I fought Umahi to the last, this Umahi, he knows now. He never slept but I don't know how God is trying to help you.

Apology to the former governor of Edo state

Immediately after apologising to Umahi, the Rivers state governor tabled an apology to the former governor of Edo state, Adam Oshiomhole.

He said:

"Oshio Baba! Oshio Baba ooo!! Most of you remember I was the one who fought Oshiomhole. I fought him. He is here. I fought you. I fought you. Sorry."

Wike apologised while Oshiomhole and Umahi who were seated among the participants burst out with laughter.

He continued:

"You know, until you know, until you get better facts. Until you get information that you have never heard before... Oshio Baba, sorry, sorry.

"But I did it for the interest of my party oo! I did it for my party."

