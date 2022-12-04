Governor Nyesom Wike has once again commended President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the 13 per cent derivation fund to states

According to the PDP chieftain, if not for the funds, he would not have to able carry out all the projects he did in Rivers state

The Rivers governor said the Nigerian leader has, however, not done well in so many other areas

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has replied to his critics, saying he does not owe anyone an apology for commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the payment of funds owed to states in the Niger Delta since 1999.

The governor disclosed this during the 2022 Rivers state honours and awards ceremony, in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, December 3, Vanguard reports.

Gov Wike has completed several projects in Rivers state. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He stated:

“I have no apology to anybody. Today, Wike did this and that project. Look if Buhari did not release the money — from 1999, which my party did not even release — I won’t have done what I did."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The PDP chieftain added that though he is not a fan of Buhari, the president did well in approving the funds. He said the Nigerian leader has, however, not done well in other areas.

“I don’t care. I got the money. I’m not a fan of Buhari. He has not done well in so many areas but with this payment of money, he did well."

Wike challenges Niger Delta governors over 13% oil derivation backlog paid by Buhari

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, had on November 18, revealed that the Buhari-led government paid his state and other Niger Delta states funds owed from the 13 per cent derivation fund.

The Rivers governor said the funds paid have significantly aided his infrastructural strides in the state.

It appears Wike is currently grappling with “problems” for commending Buhari, but he is unfazed. According to him, instead of humans appreciating good things, they become envious.

The Cable reports that the PDP chieftain begged his party members not to be angry.

“My friends and party members may not be happy. Make una no vex oo. This one, Buhari did well. He gave me money and I used it to do something for people in Rivers state. The other ones will talk about their own later.”

Nigerians ask governors to account for Buhari's 13% derivational fund

Wike’s revelation generated reactions from Nigerians who alleged that the funds had been misused by some governments in the south-south region.

The states that benefitted from the derivation refunds include Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

Nigerians have called on other state governors who received the 13% derivation fund to account for it.

Source: Legit.ng