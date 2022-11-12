As it stands, Atiku Abubakar's fate is in his hands, and he alone can fix the lingering crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The presidential candidate is caught between a sloppy edge of a shaky cliff, and a single decision will determine his presidential bid

However, there is hope for him as agitators in the party, like Governor Nyesom Wike, have opened the chance for reconciliation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential bid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has been laced with a series of controversies even from the inception of his declaration to contest for the presidency.

However, these are stale tales already glaring in the eyes of Nigerians and political enthusiasts in the build-up to the 2023 election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar is said to be considering reconciliation amid growing pressure from PDP bigwigs. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Emerging reports have it that there is a new twist amidst these crises within the PDP.

According to The Nation, the former vice president is being faced with mounting to climb in his presidential bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some of the top bigwigs in the party are reported to be mounting pressure on the presidential candidate to consider reconciling with Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts.

Recall that Governor Wike of Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu comprise the five governors who have vowed not to support Atiku if he does not change the leadership of the party.

All five governors are hell-bent that the party's leadership must be changed because, according to the stipulations of the part, it is not just if both the flagbearer of the party and the national chair come from the same region (Northern Nigeria).

It even got messier for Atiku and the PDP when Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, a strong ally of Atiku, declared in an 8-page letter that he might call it a quit from the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council.

These immediately triggered two separate meetings between Governor Bala and the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and another with the flagbearer, Atiku.

Hope for Atiku and PDP

The outcome of the meeting, according to the party's leadership, was fruitful while also refuting claims of friction.

Immediately, Wike and his G-5 crew swung into action and held a meeting with Governor Bala. After the meeting, Governor Wike revealed that there was room for reconciliation so long as Atiku did the right thing.

Reports also coming from the camp of the PDP reveals that a reconciliation attempt is imminent and will soon be initiated.

Corroborating this notion, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, said:

"Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

"The former Vice President of Nigeria notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group."

Sources also revealed that Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and a powerful female chieftain from the south-south region would marshal the call for fresh resolution.

Source: Legit.ng