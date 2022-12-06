A secret conversation between ex-speaker Yakubu Dogara and Governor Nyesom Wike might find its way to the public

This was disclosed by the former speaker of the House of Representatives after the Rivers state governor described him as a betrayer

Dogara said he will leak the details of the conversation with permission from Wike to allow the general public be the judge of the governor's integrity

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has slammed the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, criticising his support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

In a series of tweets made on his personal account, Dogara denied being a betrayer following Wike's allegation that he betrayed the south.

Dogara has said he will spill the facts about his conversation with Wike to allow the public to judge the truth. Photo; Nyesom Wike, Yakubu Dogara

Wike in his attack against the former speaker said that Dogara lacked integrity for backing Atiku after he had insisted that the 2023 presidency goes to the south.

However, in responding to Wike's attack, Dogara said Wike is suffering from amnesia for thinking that he has the sole right to a certain set of principles.

His words:

“To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them. Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise?"

Dogara threatens to leak Governor Wike's secret

Tweeting further, the former speaker said it appears Wike has forgotten their discussions and agreement on the political plans.

He added that he would go further to expose their conversation to the public if care is not taken.

“It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed? I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV.

“The details of our conversation is sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public, kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness!”

