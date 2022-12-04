The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has called on all political leaders to ensure they work together with a view of salvaging Nigeria from the current challenges facing it.

Speaking shortly after he received the highest honours in the state, the 'Grand Service Star of Rivers State GSSRS, in Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 3, Ortom charged Nigerians to rise above parochial considerations and work together for the progress of the country.

Ortom said Nigeria's challenges can be summounted through collective efforts. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

A statement by Ortom's chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, which was seen by Legit.ng said that at this particular time in the history of Nigeria when the country is being challenged economically, socially, politically and security-wise, all that was required was for the people to demonstrate patriotism to salvage the country.

Also commending Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor and the people for showing Nigeria the way with the award, Ortom said the efforts brought people across the six geopolitical zones of the country to be honoured.

He added that his move has demonstrated the belief of Governor Wike and the people of the state in the unity of Nigeria.

He said:

"If every other person in Nigeria will think like Governor Wike, the country will be great and will really take its position as the leader of Africa and the giant of Africa."

"Look at political parties, nor look at ethnicity but how we can salvage our country Nigeria and make it greater than what it is today."

Ortom further called on the awardees to take the message that has been passed by Governor Wike and the people of Rivers state to their respective states and regions so that the people would appreciate the need to work together for the unity and progress of the country.

